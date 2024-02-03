Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ
Barnsider Food Menu
Appetizers
- BONE-IN WINGS$8.95+
Chicken Wings deep fried and smothered in your choice of sauce.
- BONELESS WINGS$15.95
Boneless Chicken Wings deep fried and smothered in your choice sauce.
- POTATO SKINS$4.95+
Choose between 2, 4, or 6 fresh baked potato skins topped with our smoked bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
- BBQ SKINS$5.95+
Choose between 2, 4, or 6 skins - With either Pulled Pork, Beef, or Chicken - cradled in delicious potato boats and topped with ooey gooey cheese. I think this is what heaven tastes like..
- VEGGIE NACHOS$12.95
Tortilla chips topped with onions, green peppers, baked beans, tomatoes, & cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- NACHOS$17.95
Tortilla chips topped with onions, green peppers, baked beans, tomatoes, a pulled BBQ meat of your choice - Pulled Pork, Beef, or Chicken - and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- POUTINE SKILLET$13.95
French Fries, topped with beef gravy, cheddar cheese curds, and scallions- served in a skillet. Add Pulled Chicken, Pork, or Brisket for $6
- BBQ SLIDERS$14.95
4 BBQ sliders topped with your choice of cheese. Choose between Pulled Pork, Beef, or Chicken.
- PICKLE CHIPS$10.95
Basket of breaded pickle chips fried and served with ranch dressing
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$11.95
Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Cheese, what could be better? Served with marinara
- JALAPENO POPPERS$11.95
Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep fried to golden brown perfection, served with salsa
- bskt GREEN BEAN FRIES$12.95
These snappy green beans are breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with horseradish-ranch dipping sauce
- bskt SWEET POTATO FRIES$12.95
A basket of sweet potatoes, deep fried and served with the coveted raspberry melba sauce.
- bskt ONION RINGS$11.95
A hearty basket of lightly breaded and fried onions
- bskt FRIES$12.95
A basket of French fries, fried to golden brown perfection, and topped with our homemade spice blend!
Soup & Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
- SMOKIN' SAMMY$16.95
- BBQ MELT$16.95
- BBQ WRAP$16.95
- PHILI STEAK$16.95
- FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
- WING DING$16.95
- RACHEL$16.95
- REUBEN$16.95Out of stock
- VEGGIE BURGER$16.95
- PLAIN BURGER$15.95
- CHEESEBURGER$17.95
- BBQ BURGER$17.95
- BACON CHEESE BURGER$18.95
- MUSHROOM ONION SWISS BURGER$18.95
- BLUE CHEESE MUSHROOM BURGER$18.95
- BIG TEX BURGER$20.95
- WINGS & BURGER$25.95
- BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
Entrees
Kids Meals
Sides
- $ Side Salad$6.50
- $ Apple Sauce$2.50
- $ Baked Beans$3.00
- $ Baked Potato$3.50
- $ Loaded Baked Potato$4.50
- $ Cole Slaw$2.00
- $ Corn$2.00
- $ French Fries$3.50
- $ Green Bean Fries$4.00
- $ Mac + Cheese$4.50
- $ Macaroni Salad$3.50
- $ Mashed Potato's$3.50
- $ Onion Rings$3.00
- $ Potato Salad$3.50
- $ Rice$3.50
- $ Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- $ Veg of the Day$3.50
- $ Corn Bread Side$2.00