Choose between 2, 4, or 6 skins - With either Pulled Pork, Beef, or Chicken - cradled in delicious potato boats and topped with ooey gooey cheese. I think this is what heaven tastes like..

Size Required* Please select 1 2 Skins + $5.95 4 Skins + $11.50 6 Skins + $16.95 Protein - Skins / Sliders / Nachos Required* Please select 1 PORK BEEF PUL. CHX $ SLICED BEEF + $3.00 1/2 PORK 1/2 BEEF 1/2 PORK 1/2 CHX 1/2 BEEF 1/2 CHX Global Mods Allergies On the Fly Don't Make FRYER CRISPY Please select up to 1 CRISPY SUPER CRISPY SKINS / POPPER CONDIMENTS Please select up to 1 SALSA SOUR CREAM RANCH BLUE CHEESE BBQ SAUCE SKIN MOD - No Please select up to 3 NO CHEESE NO BACON NO SOUR CREAM $$ SIDES Please select up to 14 $ Side Salad + $6.50 $ Apple Sauce + $2.50 $ Baked Beans + $3.00 $ Baked Potato + $3.50 $ Loaded Baked Potato + $4.00 $ Cole Slaw + $2.00 $ Corn + $2.00 $ French Fries + $3.50 $ Green Bean Fries + $4.00 $ Mac + Cheese + $4.00 $ Macaroni Salad + $3.50 $ Mashed Potato's + $3.50 $ Mashed w/ Gravy + $3.50 $ Onion Rings + $3.00 $ Potato Salad + $3.50 $ Rice + $3.50 $ Sweet Potato Fries + $4.00 $ Veg of the Day + $3.50 $ Corn Bread Side + $2.00