WELCOME TO
THE BARNSIDER SMOKEHOUSE BBQ
32 Years of Serious BBQ
Nestled in the heart of Lake George, NY, Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Experience Barnsider Hospitality Today!
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of All-American comfort food classics and mouth-watering barbecue staples, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Available for Pickup
Love our food but don't feel like eating out tonight? Order some take-out, and enjoy our food in the comfort of your home!
Patio, Porches, Pooches, Party Room, You name it!
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.