Dining Room Options
We have a variety of dining options for most size groups
Barnsider Room Choices
Front Patio
Great spot for watching the active life come into Lake George. This patio is surrounded by a beautiful flowers and green Adirondack feel.
Fish Hatchery Covered Deck
Our outside covered deck is also great for larger groups. This area accommodates 48 people.
Mountain View Rm
This indoor dining room accommodates 32 people. This beautiful dining room has plenty of windows and a nice view of the summer foiliage.
High Peaks Room
This room is great for large groups and semi private venues, 45- 50 people
Inside Dining Room Meeting Space
This inside dining room accommodates 30 people. We also have a screen and other multimedia options for meetings and small group corporate dinners.