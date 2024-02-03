Barnsider Smokehouse Room Options

    Mountain View

    This indoor dining room accommodates 32 people.

    High Peaks Room

    This room is great for large groups and semi private venues, 45- 50 people

    Fish Hatchery Back Decks

    Our outside covered deck is also great for larger groups.  This area accommodates 48 people.

    Front Patio

    Great spot for watching the active life come into Lake George.  This patio is surrounded by a beautiful flowers and green Adirondack feel.

