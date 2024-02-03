Barnsider Smokehouse Room Options
Mountain View
This indoor dining room accommodates 32 people.
High Peaks Room
This room is great for large groups and semi private venues, 45- 50 people
Fish Hatchery Back Decks
Our outside covered deck is also great for larger groups. This area accommodates 48 people.
Front Patio
Great spot for watching the active life come into Lake George. This patio is surrounded by a beautiful flowers and green Adirondack feel.
