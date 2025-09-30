Skip to Main content
Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ
0
Order Online
Home
/
MOZZARELLA STICKS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$0
MOZZ STX CONDIMENTS
Please select up to 1
Select...
FRYER CRISPY
Please select up to 1
Select...
$$ MOZZ STX CONDIMENTS
Please select up to 4
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Cheese, what could be better? Served with marinara
Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ Location and Hours
(518) 668-5268
2112 State Rt. 9, Lake George, NY 12845
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 4PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement