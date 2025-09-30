Skip to Main content
Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ
0
Order Online
Home
/
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$0
BREAD
Required*
Select...
Sub Chicken
Please select up to 1
Select...
$$ Sandwich Toppings
Please select up to 6
Select...
Fried Chx Sand. Mods
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ Location and Hours
(518) 668-5268
2112 State Rt. 9, Lake George, NY 12845
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 4PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement