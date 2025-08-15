Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ
Soft Drinks
Water
Diet Pepsi$4.00
Pepsi$4.00
Mountain Dew$4.00
Dr. Pepper$4.00
Starry$4.00
Mug Rootbeer$4.00
Seltzer$4.00
Gingerale$4.00
Saranac Rootbeer$4.50
Raspberry Iced tea$4.00
Unsweet Tea$4.00
Lemonade$4.00
Bottled Water$3.75
Kids Diet Pepsi$3.75
Kids Pepsi$3.75
Kids Mountain Dew$3.75
Kids Dr. Pepper$3.75
Kids Starry$3.75
Kids Mug Rooter$3.75
Kids Seltzer$3.75
Kids Gingerale$3.75
Kids Raspberry Tea$3.75
Kids Unsweet Tea$3.75
Kids Lemonade$3.75
Pitcher of Soda$15.95
2 Eggs$13.95
Barnsider Food Menu
Appetizers
BONE-IN WINGS
Chicken Wings deep fried and smothered in your choice of sauce.
BONELESS WINGS
Boneless Chicken Wings deep fried and smothered in your choice sauce.$16.95
POTATO SKINS
Choose between 2, 4, or 6 fresh baked potato skins topped with our smoked bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.$5.95
BBQ SKINS
Choose between 2, 4, or 6 skins - With either Pulled Pork, Beef, or Chicken - cradled in delicious potato boats and topped with ooey gooey cheese. I think this is what heaven tastes like..$7.95
VEGGIE NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with onions, green peppers, baked beans, tomatoes, & cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.$13.95
NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with onions, green peppers, baked beans, tomatoes, a pulled BBQ meat of your choice - Pulled Pork, Beef, or Chicken - and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.$18.95
POUTINE SKILLET
French Fries, topped with beef gravy, cheddar cheese curds, and scallions- served in a skillet. Add Pulled Chicken, Pork, or Brisket for $6$14.95
BBQ SLIDERS
4 BBQ sliders topped with your choice of cheese. Choose between Pulled Pork, Beef, or Chicken.$11.95
PICKLE CHIPS
Basket of breaded pickle chips fried and served with ranch dressing$11.95
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Breaded and Fried Mozzarella Cheese, what could be better? Served with marinara$13.95
JALAPENO POPPERS
Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep fried to golden brown perfection, served with salsa$12.95
bskt GREEN BEAN FRIES
These snappy green beans are breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with horseradish-ranch dipping sauce$13.95
bskt SWEET POTATO FRIES
A basket of sweet potatoes, deep fried and served with the coveted raspberry melba sauce.$13.95
bskt ONION RINGS
A hearty basket of lightly breaded and fried onions$13.95
bskt FRIES
A basket of French fries, fried to golden brown perfection, and topped with our homemade spice blend!$13.95
Basket Pickle Spears$9.95
Soup & Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
SMOKIN' SAMMY$18.95
BBQ WRAP$18.95
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.95
WING DING$18.95
RACHEL$18.95
REUBEN$18.95
VEGGIE BURGER$18.95
PLAIN BURGER$16.95
CHEESEBURGER$18.95
BBQ BURGER$18.95
BACON CHEESE BURGER$19.95
MUSHROOM ONION SWISS BURGER$19.95
BLUE CHEESE MUSHROOM BURGER$19.95
BIG TEX BURGER$21.95
WINGS & BURGER$25.95
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$18.95
Entrees
Kids Meals
Sides
$ SIDE OF THE DAY$3.50
$ Side Salad$6.50
$ Apple Sauce$2.50
$ Baked Beans$3.00
$ Baked Potato$3.50
$ Loaded Baker$4.50
$ Cole Slaw$2.00
$ Corn$2.00
$ French Fries$3.50
$ Green Bean Fries$4.00
$ Mac + Cheese$4.50
$ Macaroni Salad$3.50
$ Mashed Potato's$3.50
$ Onion Rings$3.00
$ Potato Salad$3.50
$ Rice$3.50
$ Sweet Pot. Fries$4.00
$ Veg of the Day$3.50
$ Corn Bread Side$2.00
Mac & Cheese Entrees
PROTEIN ADD ONS
$ Bacon Add-on$2.50
$ Pulled Pork add-on$7.00
$ Pulled Beef add-on$7.00
$ Sliced Beef add-on$9.00
$ Steak add-on$20.00
$ Salmon add-on$17.00
$ Pulled CHX add-on$7.00
$ BBQ Chx Breast add-on$7.00
$ Chx Breast NO Sauce add-on$7.00
$ Half Chicken$10.00
$ BBQ Shrimp add-on$13.00
$ Shrimp w/ Lemon Butter add-on$13.00
$ Chx Sausage add- on$5.00
Brisket Burnt Ends$7.00
Turkey Burnt Ends$7.00